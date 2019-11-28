Share:

LAHORE - Master Paints and AOS Polo Team carved out contrastive triumphs in the Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship 2019 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday. In the first match of the day, Master Paints toppled Platinum Homes/Olympia by 7-3. Mariano Regal was hero of the day for Master Paints as he cracked a quartet from the winning side while Bilal Haye, Farooq Amin Sufi and Raja Jalal Arslan converted one goal each. From the losing side, Amirreza Behboudi banged in a brace and Ahmed Ali Tiwana hit one. Both the teams couldn’t open their account in the first chukker, which ended goalless. In the second chukker, Master Paints fired in fabulous four goals against one by Platinum Homes to take 4-1 lead. In the third chukker, Master Paints thrashed two more to stretch their lead to 6-1. Platinum Homes fought back well in the fourth by hitting two goals against one by Master Paints, who won the match by 7-4. In the second match of the day, AOS Polo Team beat Master Paints Black by 8-7. Raja Samiullah was star of the day from the winning side with a quartet while Hashim Kamal Agha and Shah Shamyl Alam hit a brace each. From the losing side, Manuel Carranza struck six goals and Ahmed Nawaz Tiwana one.

AOS Polo Team opened their account with a field goal to take 1-0 lead, which couldn’t last long as Master Paints Black hit one to level the score at 1-all. AOS struck one more to finish the chukker having 2-1 edge. The second chukker was dominated by AOS as they banged in a brace against one by MP Black to have 4-2 edge. MP Black then hammered a hat-trick to have a 5-4 edge. In the fourth chukker, AOS thrashed three goals against two by MP Black to make it 7-all. In the sudden death chukker, AOS scored a match-winner to win the match 8-7.