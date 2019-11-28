Share:

KARACHI - National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat urged government

to revive national asset, PIA but also suggested it to avoid downsizing in the corporation.Cabinet Secretariat Committee Chairman Syed Amin ul Haque has said that Business plan of new managment of PIA is satisfactory but the committee and people want result of the decisions. Furthermore, he said “revival of PIA is our dream”. The 9th meeting of the Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat was held in the chairmanship of Syed Amin ul Haque, PIA chairman Air Marshal Arshad Malik presented the briefed Business plan for the revival of Pakistan International Airlines, which is facing loss of billion rupees per month. PIA Chairman said in his briefing that we need support and guarantee of the Committee as well as government to revive the Corporation; long and short term plans have been included in new Aviation Policy for the revival of PIA. “Free tickets, entertainment funds, extra allowances of employees and flights, which are on loss, have been stopped,” he added.“Newly started Queeta and Sukkur to Jeddah Hajj flights gave profit, more Airlines coming back to business due to positive policy,” Chairman briefed.The Committee urges the corporation to promote the officers and other staff only on merit basis and give priority to the daily wages employees for recruitment

process in the future. Before it, Director General Pakistan metrological Department Muhammad Riaz briefed the Committee regarding Aviation metrological services and weather forecasts in the country and said that PMD has monitoring system only; no country has ability to predict the earthquake. The Committee chairman assured the PMD to establish specialized centers in Karachi; encroachment will not be removed

on their land.The Chairman also directed the PMD to include regional languages also in the mobile weather forecast application of the department. After the meeting Chairman Amin ul Haq said in his media briefing that conditions of PIA are not good but new Aviation Policy and Business plan of its revival is going to the betterment, Committee

will help and support the new management. The meeting was attended by members

of the Committee including Mr. Saleem

Rehman, MNA, Mr. Ali Nawaz Awan, MNA, Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, MNA, Muhammad Aslam Khan, MNA, Mr. Uzma Riaz, MNA, Mr. Muhammad Hashim, MNA, Mr. Rasheed Ahmed Khan MNA, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan MNA, Ms. Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli MNA, Mr. Raza Rabani

Khar MNA, Mr. Roshanuddin Junejo MNA, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur MNA, Syed Mehmood Shah, Mr. Mohsin Dawar MNA Secretary Committee Mr. Mehboob Ali