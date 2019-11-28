Share:

KARACHI - Officials of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Karachi will hold an open court on Thursday (tomorrow). NAB Director General, Karachi, Brig ® Farooq Nasir will attend

the open court to hear complaints of people. According to a NAB spokesperson, the open court would be held between 11 am to 1 pm on Thursday at the bureau’s regional office in the province. The National Accountability

Bureau (NAB) Sukkur on Tuesday arrested eight officials of the irrigation department on charges of corruption and misuse of powers in Islamabad. NAB sources said that the anti-graft watchdog took the suspects

into custody after the Supreme Court had rejected their bail plea. Among the arrested include Engineer West division Ayaz Soomro, SDO Ghulam Nabi,