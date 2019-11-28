Share:

WAZIRABAD - The 63rd death anniversary of most eminent leader of Freedom Movement and renowned journalist Maulana Zafar Ali Khan was observed at his tomb in Karmabad on Wednesday.

The ceremony was held under the auspice of Wazirabad Press Club, which was chaired by Mst Rehana Begum, granddaughter of Maulana Zafar Ali Khan. Chairman District Zakat Committee Babu Samad Zaheer, Muhammad Rafiq Bhutta, DSP Highways Police Zahid Nazeer Waryah, Muhammad Khalid Mughal, Ch Suhail Riaz, Deputy DO (Education) Sayed Muhammad Sabtain, and AEO Aftab Sadiq were the guests of honour at the ceremony.

On the occasion, speakers including Wazirabad Assistant Commissioner Waqar Hussain stressed that a nation always remembers their leaders and heroes and never idealise inactive and non-practical personalities. The people who have to lead the nation should observe and adopt the role of Maulana’s political and liberal thoughts. They added that Maulana is the emblem movement of constant struggle.

They said that being an orator of prowess, poet, real journalist and editor at a time reflected the versatile personality of Maulana and stand testimony to fighting spirit. They termed Maulana a tree of journalism, saying that of one has courage then one should speak and write truth and unveil realities like Maulana did.

“Maulana was staunch in his acts - a quality, which prominent him from many other leaders,” they lauded. They stressed that today journalists should following in the footprints of Maulana for true representation of the society. They claimed that many a noble deeds of Maulana still obscure from the public and effectiveness of sayings and statements of Maulana were due to services of his ancestors who always fought against the Anti-Muslim forces.

Maulana Zafar Ali khan, like Cutlery sector, is identification of Wazirabad and the people of Wazirabad should be proud of it. They said that Press club did a laudable job and held the function of Maulana’s death anniversary and give awareness to the new generation about the real values of Maulana Zafar Ali Khan.

Granddaughter of Maulana Zafar Ali khan Mst Rehana Beguam, Abdul Kareem Butt, Muhammad Khalid Mughal, central vice president NAPS Mukhtar Hamza Bhatti and S Zamir Kazmi also spoke on the occasion. Later Assistant Commissioner Waqar Hussain, Rehana Beguam, Muhammad Rafiq Bhutta, Babu Sarmad Zaheer, Chaudhry Sohail Riaz, Muhammad Khalid Mughal, members of Press Clubs Wazirabad, Dask and Alipur Chattha laid floral wreaths on the grave of Maulana Zafar Ali Khan and offered Fateha.