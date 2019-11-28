Share:

The Karachi Development Authority (KDA) established in 1957 under the presidential order has a major role to play in the development of land, housing, roads, and bridges in the port city. As it is clear that housing schemes give lots of benefits to impoverished families, previously, in 1999, KDA launched a housing schemes near North Nazimabads five star chorangi. However, this year, after a gap of 20 years, KDA is set to launch four new housing schemes in Karachi.

The four new housing schemes in Karachi in will be set up in Surjani town, FB Aera Block 1, Korangi and KDA scheme 1 for people from low-income backgrounds. It will be full of advantages for these area’s people to get many beneficial from new housing scheme. Moreover, the new housing scheme, containing both flats and plats measure 80, 120, 200 and 240 square yards, will formally be announced soon by KDA. Thanks to Karachi Development Authority and it hopes that this event will be continue more and more.

SOHAIL SHOAIB,

Kech.