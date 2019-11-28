Share:

SIALKOT - As many as 655,279 children, under the age of five years, will be administered anti-polio vaccine across Sialkot district during a three days round of national anti-polio campaign to be started from December 16,2019. Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Umer Sher Chattha said that the Sialkot district administration have formed as many as 1,120 mobile teams and 132 fixed teams which will go door to door for administration of anti-polio drops in Sialkot district’s all the four Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.