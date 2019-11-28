Share:

LAHORE - A private paint company, Nippon Pakistan will carry out beautification, repair and maintenance of two underpasses, situated along Canal Road, Lahore, for a period of five years, as its corporate social responsibility. A memorandum of understanding for this purpose was signed between Lahore Development Authority and Nippon Paints, at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The two under passes included Chakar-e-Azam Rind and Rahmat Ali underpasses near Jinnah and Doctors’ hospital. Director General LDA Muhammad Usman Moazzam and Group Managing Director Nippon Paints Yaw signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. President Nippon Paints Pakistan Syed Samad Zaheer, Group General Manager Nippon Ms. Gladys and Director Marketing Maryiam Naeem were also present at this occasion. The paint company will provide this service free of cost and in return will get advertisement rights at these underpasses.