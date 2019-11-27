Share:

ISLAMABAD-The local traders in a meeting chaired by Tahir Abbasi, Acting President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, have called upon the parliament to pass the amended bill of rent control act for Islamabad to resolve this longstanding issue.

Saif ur Rahman Khan Vice President ICCI, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi Vice President FPCCI, Zubair A. Malik former President FPCCI and Chairman Founder Group, Malik Najeeb President Traders Welfare Association Gulberg, Khalid Chaudhry, Muhammad Naveed Malik, Faizan Ahmed, Saeed Ahmed Bhatti, Zulqarnain Abbasi and others were in the meeting.

Tahir Abbasi said that for the last over 30 years, local traders have been demanding for promulgation of a balanced rent control act in Islamabad to ensure equal protection of the rights of tenants and owners, but their demand could not be met as yet. He said that previous governments had presented amended bill of rent control act in national assembly, but could not get it passed.

He said that current Federal Minister for Planning & Development Asad Umar has also presented an amended bill of rent control law in the national assembly which has been passed by the relevant standing committee. He urged that the said bill should be presented in the next session of national assembly, which should be passed without further delay to meet the long overdue demand of local traders. Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Vice President FPCCI, said that the business community was facing many problems in running business activities and stressed that government should focus on creating conducive environment for them that would help in early revival of the economy as well. He said that traders were feeling insecure due to absence of rent control act in Islamabad and hoped that the current government would soon resolve this issue.

Zubair A. Malik former President FPCCI and Chairman Founder Group said that government has so far not been able to address the economic woes of the country due to which business activities have witnessed almost forty percent reduction and tax targets were also missed. He urged that government should engage business community in consultation process to resolve the issues of business and economy.

Saif ur Rahman Khan Vice President ICCI, Khalid Chaudhry, Malik Najeeb, Naveed Malik, Saeed Ahmed Bhatti, Zulqarnain Abbasi, Raja Safeer and others also spoke at the occasion and called upon the government to arrange early passage of amended bill of rent control act from the parliament.