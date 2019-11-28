Share:

“No country can build a healthy and growing

economy or establish a true democracy if half

its people are held back, pushed aside, left

behind or beaten up.”

–Madeleine Albright

These words speak volumes for themselves, as we see the state of our world today. But at the same time Madeleine Albright, known to be the first female Secretary of State of the United States of America and a self-proclaimed feminist is no different from other imperial servants. She was also Ambassador to the United Nations during the Clinton years and vocally criticised the world for their negligence in Rwanda. Though she criticised the world for their negligence, she shamelessly defended the UN sanctions against Iraq on a 60 Minutes segment in which Lesley Stahl asked her about the deaths of children caused by the sanctions. To Lesley question about the worth of the price, she responded with these infamous words: “We think the price is worth it.” It is for people like her that James Baldwin once wrote, “The civilized have created the wretched, quite coldly and deliberately, and do not intend to change the status quo; are responsible for their slaughter and enslavement; rain down bombs on defenseless children whenever and wherever they decide that their ‘vital interests’ are menaced, and think nothing of torturing a man to death: these people are not to be taken seriously when they speak of the ‘sanctity’ of human life, or the ‘conscience’ of the civilized world.