Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Tanveer on Thursday has been appointed as chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) after the resignation of party president Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak suggested the name of Rana Tanveer for the post of committee chairman.

Meanwhile, PTI’s Amir Dogar and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Raja Pervez Ashraf also supported Tanveer’s name.

Responding to the decision, the PML-N leader thanked the participants for believing in him and said that reforms are required in PAC to improve its performance.

The sub-committees of PAC didn’t work as per expectations, he added.

Earlier, a seven-member parliamentary team, headed by Punjab Assembly speaker Pervaiz Elahi, was formed to discuss the matter of PAC chairmanship.

The development came after Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar accepted the resignation of Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif from the post of chairman of PAC.

The PML-N president said his party had decided to appoint Rana Tanveer Hussain as PAC chairman and that he was bound to follow the decision.