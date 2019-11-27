Share:

ISLAMABAD-Special Assistant to Prime Minister (APM) on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza on Wednesday inaugurated upgraded Mother and Child Centre of the Federal Government Services (FGS) Polyclinic hospital.

The centre of Polyclinic hospital situated at Aabpara has been upgraded with 60 beds and modern equipments for the facility of patients and reducing burden from the hospital.

According to a statement issued by the Health Ministry, after the up-gradation of the MCH centre the number of daily delivery cases will increase to 100 from the existing number of only three.

It also added that all facilities including Operation Theater, X-ray and ultrasound machines have been up-graded.

It also said that doctors will be available round the clock in wards, while special areas have been allocated for the attendants of the patients and top class facilities will be provided to patients.

Dr. Zafar on this occasion said that the federal capital is being transformed into a model health city which will set an example for the provinces and regions across the country to emulate.

He also said that 16 Basic Health Unit (BHUs) in the city are also being upgraded along with three Rural Health Centres (RHCS) and three more primary health care centres will be established in the city for the facility of rural areas.

“This will be a model of complete transformation of patient-care and services, a manifestation of our resolve to improve the health and wellbeing of our people,” he said.