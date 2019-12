Share:

LAHORE - A spokesman of Industries & Trade Department has stated that raids of price control magistrates are going on to monitor prices of essential edibles across the province. The spokesman further said that price control magistrates conducted raids on 7240 shops to monitor prices the previous day across the province. 1307 cases of price-hike surfaced and 102 cases were registered. 117 persons were arrested and fines amounting to Rs2.1 million were also imposed.