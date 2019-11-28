Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Agriculture Malik Nouman Ahmed Langrial, while presiding a meeting of large gathering of farmers at Jalo More, Lahore, has stated that under directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Bazdar the Punjab government has started a programme worth Rs9 billion to increase the per acre production of wheat.

Minister for Agriculture, Punjab has further stated that Punjab government has a vision to make the province a “Grain House” for rest of the country. On this occasion, Minister for Agriculture, Punjab advised farmers to cultivate wheat with a standard and certified seed of Punjab Seed Corporation to get a bumper crop of wheat. Seminar was attended by Ejaz Ahmad Diyal, Dr Anjum Ali, Director General (Ext & AR), Mudassar Abbas, Director Agriculture Information Punjab, Advisor to Minister for Agriculture Shahid Qadir and a large gathering of farming community.

Minster said that the farmers should follow the recommendations of the department of agriculture to increase the production of wheat as there are doctors and officers of the fields in the department. He said that officers have been instructed to listen to give respect to the farmers. However, if there are any complaints to the farmers, my door is open.