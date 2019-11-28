Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Wednesday asked the federal government to expel Norwegian

ambassador to register its protest against an attempt of the Holy Quran’s desecration by an Islamophobic group in the latter’s city of Kristians.A bunch of identical resolutions

tabled by Mujeeb-ul-Huq of Pakistan People’s Party, Saeed Ahmed of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Syed Abdul Rasheed

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, Adeel Shahzad of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s Mufti Muhammad Qasim and Sarwat Fatima. Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani however clubbed al the resolution as they were on same issue.Speaking on the resolution, Fatima said that Muslims were being targeted under the garb of freedom of expression in the Western and European world. “Every other terror incident is linked with Islam but we never linked any other religion with terrorism,” she added.The MMA’s Syed Abdul Rasheed

said Norwegian incident reflected that Europe and Western

world face Islamophobia. “Unlike other countries, minorities

in Pakistan have equal rights as we are following the teachings of Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him),” he added. Rasheed

also demanded of the federal government to close Norwegian embassy and expel its ambassador.The PTI’s Saeed Ahmed urged that the legislation at international level should be made to hinder the way of such incident. He stated that such incident

would not go on to help the inter-religion harmony.Sindh Minister for Religious

Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain

Shah hailed Umar Ilyas, a young man who stopped the desecration of the Holy Quran. “Umar has set an example of bravery for the sanctity of the Holy Quran,” the minister said.The clubbed resolution was passed unanimously.Earlier, the Information Minister

Saeed Ghani said that the provincial government had released

first installment of dues of the media houses on the condition that they would also release salaries of their employees.

He was giving a statement

under rule 261 after the journalist staged a protest in press gallery on the demise of SM Irfan who was the reporter at private news channel and deprived

of his salary for the last six months. “The second installment

of payments would not be paid to all those media houses which had yet not paid salaries to their employees,” he warned.Ghani was of the view that the problem of journalists’ sacking from their jobs as well as of undue delay in payment of their salaries across the country had arisen in the last seven to eight months. “The main reason for this particular suffering of the journalists was the federal government’s failed economic policies,” he added.Furnishing replies to lawmakers’

written and verbal queries during the Question Hour, Ghnai said advertisements

to all the newspapers were being issued from the Information Department in accordance with the Advertisement

Policy, 2015, and the impression that the advertisements

were being issued to only a particular media group was absolutely baseless.The minister informed the house that at present, 737 newspapers and magazines were being published in Sindh province, which included 446 Urdu newspapers and magazines

and 156 Sindhi newspapers

and magazines. He added it was not possible to release advertisements to all the newspapers daily, but the information

department tried to ensure that the advertisements were being issued to small and regional publications along with the big media houses so as to ensure that they also sustained their publications. “At present, the Information Department was releasing advertisements

to more than 200 newspapers,” he added.Responding to a question, Ghani said that proceedings against dummy newspapers were underway and that the letters for cancellation of declaration of 74 dummy newspapers had been sent to the concerned Deputy