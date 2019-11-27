Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with Pakistan Academy of Sciences and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation organized a seminar on Science Diplomacy here at the COMSTECH auditorium.

The event was also supported by Economic Cooperation Organization Science Foundation, Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in South and Technology Times, said a foreign ministry statement.

The seminar focused on the role of science in diplomacy noting that science, technology and innovation have also been recognized as the key drivers for the achievement of the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

Welcoming the participants of the meeting in his inaugural address, chief guest Dr. Tariq Banuri, Chairman Higher Education Commission, emphasized the need for building constructive international partnerships in science and technology and to deal effectively with trans-boundary challenges pertaining to climate change, energy, water, poverty reduction, health and education.

The seminar was attended by the members of the Diplomatic Corps, the think tank community, public and private sector civil society organizations, members of academia and students from various universities in Islamabad.

The speakers included Professor Dr M Aslam Baig, Muhammad Kamran Akhter Dr M. Qasim Jan, Dr Manzoor Hussain Soomro, Dr S M Junaid Zaidi, Syed Ammar Jaffry, Dr Zaigham Abbas, and Sayyed Paras Ali.

The speakers shed light on themes such as “Science Communication and Popularization”, “Science Diplomacy for Sustainable Development”, “Cyber Diplomacy”, “Environment and Climate Change and Clean Green Pakistan Movement”, “Science Journalism” and “Pakistan’s Development Agenda in the context of SDGs”. The initiatives taken by COMSATS, ECOSF and COMSTECH in advancing Science Diplomacy initiatives were also highlighted.

Additional Foreign Secretary, Ambassador Aftab Khokhar in his concluding address appreciated the seminar on science diplomacy and highlighted the steps taken by Ministry of Foreign Affairs to further the Science Diplomacy initiative.