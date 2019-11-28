Share:

LAHORE - Descon, Netsol, UCS and DPS have qualified for the semifinals of Premier Super League (PSL-3) as four quarterfinals were decided at the LCCA Cricket Ground and Ittefaq Cricket Ground under the supervision of PCB elite panel umpires. In the first quarterfinal played at LCCA Cricket Ground, UCS thumped CGA by 7 wickets. CGA set a target of 206 runs and in reply UCS chased the target losing three wickets with Naik Muhammad emerging as man of the match. In the second quarterfinal at the same venue, DPS defeated Jazz by 53 runs. DPS scored 164-9 and in reply, Jazz were all out for 111 with Faiz Muhammad earning man of the match award. In the first quarterfinal played at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, Netsol beat Allied Bank by 3 wickets. Allied Bank scored 162 and in reply, Netsol chased the target losing 7 wickets with Shahzad Ali winning player of the match award. In another quarterfinal at the same venue, Descon toppled Abacus by 6 wickets. Abacus scored 162-6 while Descon chased the target losing 3 wickets with Usman Waheed becoming man of the match.