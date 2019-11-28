Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s pride judoka Shah Hussain Shah has jumped five more positions in world rankings. In his pursuit for the place for Tokyo 2020, while playing in Osaka Grand Slam, Shah ascended to 39th position in the recently-updated Olympic rankings, which is the highest ever rankings a South Asian judoka could earn. Shah lost against world number 4 Aaron Wolf of Japan in pre-quarterfinals as he secured 160 points. With this, he accumulated 904 points thus far ahead of his rivals in Asian continent.

Talking to The Nation, PJF President Col (R) Junaid Alam expressed satisfaction over Shah’s unprecedented performance, saying the Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) is bearing Shah’s expenditure of his Olympic run by giving him priority. “We are not sending anyone else anywhere other than Shah, who is being sent alone without coach.” He said on his as well of Shah’s father request one month ago, IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza has reportedly approved Rs 1.5 for Shah’s participation in qualifiers from August to December 2019 but nothing is released so far. Same way, there is no sponsor found as these are usually attracted to the popular sports.