SIALKOT - Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Pakistan, Mr Akan Rakhmetullin has stressed the need for making all out sincere efforts to strengthen mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

“Kazakhstan is keen to boost trade ties and enhance the mutual trade volume between the two brotherly countries.”

Kazakh Ambassador Akan Rakhmetullin was addressing an important meeting of Sialkot exporters held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Wednesday. SCCI SVP Khurram Azeem Khan presided over the meeting.

The visiting ambassador said that Kazakhstan is keen to increase economic cooperation and boost mutual trade ties with Pakistan. He informed that his offers a conducive business environment for foreign investors and Pakistani industrialists should take benefit of the trade-centric environment.

Akan Rakhmetullin also assured full cooperation for ensuring easy access of Sialkot exporters to international trade markets of Kazakhstan, Russian states and other central Asian States by taking full advantages of mega CPEC project.

He also stressed the need for promotion of Business to Business contacts between the businessmen of both Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

He said that there are bright opportunities and possibilities for Sialkot export products to be “re-exported” from Kazakhstan to Central Asian States and Russian states.

On the occasion, Mian Naeem Javed, Chairman Business Development Committee of Sialkot international airport, said that the Sialkot exporters are ready to establish an international standard “Pakistan Trade Centre” at Kazakhstan for boosting mutual trade ties between the two countries.

In his welcome address, SCCI Senior Vice President Khurram Azeem Khan said that Pakistan and Kazakhstan have been enjoying cordial bilateral relations and both the countries need to take full advantage of their geographic proximity to enhance cooperation.

The SCCI SVP said it is encouraging that both Pakistan and Kazakhstan are committed and making joint efforts towards promotion of bilateral relations, especially the trade.

He said that Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) attached great importance to building enhanced trade relations with Central Asian Republics, especially Kazakhstan. He believed that through land routes and optimized trade agreements, both the countries can unleash the immense potential that would be mutually beneficial.

Khurram Azeem Khan revealed that total trade volume between Pakistan and Kazakhstan was $84 million, saying that these figures were not impressive but there is a lot of potential to increase the trade volume to a great level.

He said that both sides need to ponder over joint and concerted efforts for bringing improvements.

Pakistan is also keen to strengthen ties with Kazakhstan through the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other connectivity projects which would ensure regional development and prosperity. On the other hand, Pakistani ports offer the shortest land route to Kazakhstan for access to the Arabian Sea which can be advantageous for both countries, the SCCI SVP emphasised.