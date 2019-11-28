Share:

JHANG - A youth has been arrested by police for allegedly raping a teenager and later throwing her into a well here. According to police and family sources, a young man raped a teenager girl then threw her into well and as a result she got injured.

The Satellite Town Police have registered a case. According to the FIR, the girl was working in sugarcane fields when a young man came and raped her.

The accused then threw her into a deep well. People working in fields around heard to the alarms raised by the girl and rushed for her recue. They informed the police immediately.