SIALKOT - Three shops were gutted after a gas cylinder explosion due gas leakage in a shop of Hamza Riaz in village Othiyaan-Bambaanwala, Daska tehsil here. According to Rescue 1122, a big explosion occurred in the shop due to cylinder gas leakage. Due to the blast, rooftop of the shop blew up and fire erupted, which engulfed and gutted the two neighbouring shops within no time. No one, however, was injured or died in the incident. The explosion was so powerful that it bang was heard in surrounding areas of Daska. The police have started investigation into the incident.