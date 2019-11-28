Share:

The Supreme Court has reserved the verdict in the COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa extension case, which would be announced later today by a 10-member full court.

For the third day today, a three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah is hearing a petition challenging the extension of COAS General Bajwa.

When the proceedings resumed today, the chief justice asked the Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan to present the notifications regarding the extension in the tenure of former army chief General Ashfaq Pervez Kayani and retirement of General Raheel Sharif.

"We were told yesterday that generals never retire," remarked CJP Khosa.

The attorney general informed the court that General Qamar Bajwa has been reappointed under Article 243, to which the CJP remarked that you have to convince us this is legal.

After the arguments from the AG and Farogh Naseem, the bench stated that a 10-member full court will announce the short order in the afternoon while the detailed verdict would be issued in the evening.

The CJP observed that propaganda was launched against the judges as we took up the matter. “It was said that the three judges are CIA agents and are working on Indian agenda.”

On this, the AGP said that the matter was discussed in India. Justice Khosa observed that this is not good that a constitutional office is being made controversial

Last night, the federal government, aided by the military’s counsel, drafted a new summary removing all the legal lacunas pointed out by the apex court earlier in the day.

The paperwork was completed with the assistance, for the first time, of the Judge Advocate General (JAG) Branch of the GHQ.

Those privy to the developments told the publication that input from the JAG Branch was sought by the relevant ministry, which had till then failed to produce the required documents and after the SC highlighted serious errors in the drafts presented in court.

The fresh summary was inked by mid-night, and has replaced the words “re-appointment” with “extension in service”. Once finalized, the summary was sent to the federal cabinet through a circulation process late on Wednesday night and then submitted to the president, who issued the requisite notification.

The meeting of the stalwarts of the government and the relevant ministry was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, where all developments were discussed thoroughly and the meeting was also attended by the COAS on the invitation of the premier.

The Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan, former law minister Farogh Naseem, federal law secretary and other senior officials were also in attendance. Those present also expressed their displeasure over the difference between the summary and the notification submitted earlier in the day before the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the court will consider three points, on the issue of granting a three-year extension in service to General Bajwa: the law, the procedure involved, and the grounds for granting an extension.

The apex court asked Barrister Farogh Naseem to arrange a lawyer so that he could argue on behalf of the COAS.

The chief justice asked Farogh Naseem to settle his issue with the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) pertaining to his law practicing license, which has been suspended by the Council. The Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council, Syed Amjad Shah, along with his other companions and members of the Council were present in the courtroom from the onset of the proceedings. He told the court that Farogh Naseem could not argue before the court as it has suspended his license.