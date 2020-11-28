Share:

FAISALABAD - As many as 26 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the city during the last 24 hours. Deputy District Officer Health Dr Asif Shehzad told media on Friday that 1,259 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private laboratories, out of the reports 26 were positive. He said that the health department teams were collecting samples of suspect patients by visiting their residences. He said 550 bed had been reserved in the Allied and 85 in the DHQ hospitals for coronavirus patients. Dr Asif said at present, 60 patients, including 35 confirmed, were under treatment in the Allied Hospital while 24, including four confirmed,were being treated in the DHQ Hospital.

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Chak Jhumra area on Friday. According to the Rescue-1122, 25-year-old Gul Ahmed Khan was travelling on a motorcycle when he collided with a speeding truck near Kararri stop near Jhak Jhumra. As a result, he suffered multiple injuries and died instantly.The Rescue team shifted the body to a mortuary.