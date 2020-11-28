Share:

ISLAMABAD - After the huge success of Laila O’ Laila, Ali Zafar and Urooj Fatima are back again for the majestic Sindh with “Allay Munja Mar Wara”. The track and music video featuring young rapper AbidBrohi highlights the ethos and rich culture of Sindh. Watch full video on YouTube. Allay is sung in Sindhi language and in the videos, the rich culture of Sindh is depicted. Everyone is wearing Sindhi dresses and also dancing in typical Sindhi manner. Ali Zafar and Urooj Fatima’s singing is impeccable in Allay as usual.