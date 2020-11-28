Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ministry of finance has warned that downside economic risks are becoming prominent due to the increase in number of coranavirus cases in the country.

“Economic recovery which was started since the start of the new fiscal year, continued in the month of October 2020. However, looking at the impact of the ongoing coronavirus, the downside risks are becoming prominent. Most importantly the recent increase in number of Corona virus cases is forcing government to follow partial careful policy especially in services sectors,” said ministry of finance noted in ‘Monthly Economic Update and Outlook November 2020’. Thus, like rest of world, economic outlook for Pakistan is also having a mixed message. However, if the SOPs are strictly followed by the general public, it is expected the negative impact can be dampened and economy will return to long-term sustainable growth path.

Pakistan economy is underway of recovery. The Monthly Economic Indicator (MEI) showed strong growth in the first four months of the current FY. Furthermore, based on current information, no significant deterioration in the balance of trade in goods and services is expected. Also, the inflow of workers’ remittances remains strong. Therefore, the recovery may preserve external balance. External balance implies the prospect for a stable exchange rate in the near term, which may contribute, in addition to specific Government measures, to reduce inflationary pressure. A major risk to this scenario of economic recovery on a path of external and internal balance, is the upsurge of COVID-19 infections, all over the world and also, to a lesser degree, in Pakistan. Like Governments in other parts of the world, Pakistan Government is also intended to preserve the health of the people by imposing a number of restrictions in some sectors and areas of the economy. The effects on the economic outlook will depend on the intensity and duration of these restrictions. But specific well-designed Government policies may soften the economic burden of these necessary restrictions. On the other hand, very recent world-wide communications regarding the production of several very successful new vaccines may open the scope for opening a back-to normal path in the near future. These developments may boost business and consumer confidence and further enhance economic growth.

Fiscal performance for Q1 FY 2021 was quite satisfactory; however, challenges still persist due to recent increase in number of corona virus cases. The government continues to concentrate on expenditures related to COVID, both for economic revival and social relief, so it can build pressure on the expenditure side and increase public spending. Further on revenues side, FBR tax collection performed better in the wake of activities during the first four months of current fiscal year. However, with the increase in COVID infection and related containment measures, slower economic activities in services sectors may slightly impact revenue collection.

According to the report, inflation rate easing will prevail in coming months. There is no change in Indirect tax or other measures which may cause inflationary impact. Likewise, interest rate is kept unchanged. The CPI level reacts to the aforementioned developments with a time lag, implying that they contain relevant information for short term inflation prediction. On the basis of this information, MoM headline inflation is expected to be around 0.9 per cent in November. Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves had increased to $19.3 billion by the end of October 2020, up by $3.9 billion over end-October 2019. The breakup of reserves accumulation in October 2020 shows that the SBP’s reserves stood at $12.2 billion ($8.2 billion last year) and $7.2 billion ($7.2 billion last year) in commercial banks’ reserves. The present reserves level provides the import cover of around 3 months. In October 2020, Current Account remained in surplus ($382 million) for fourth consecutive month. Thus, Current Account posted a surplus of $1.2 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) during Jul-Oct FY2021 against a deficit of $1.4 billion last year.