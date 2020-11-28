Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Divisional Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and JUI-F MPA Munawar Khan inaugurated the anti-polio drive in Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts on Friday.

On the occasion, Yousafzai administered several children under the age of five with oral polio vaccine at a function held at the auditorium in Bannu city. Lakki Marwat DC Abdul Haseeb, Bannu DC Muhammad Zubair Niazi, prominent religious scholars and officials of health department and partners’ organisations were present.

The five-day campaign is commencing from November 30.

In Bannu, the health department has constituted 1165 teams to immunize 227057 kids against the deadly crippling disease.

Speaking at the inaugural function, the divisional commissioner called upon parents to get their children vaccinated against polio as the disease could cause lifelong paralysis to the unvaccinated kids.

He said that refusal on part of some parents from vaccination poses a serious threat to the health and lives of their children. “The healthy children are also at risk due to the unvaccinated kids”, he maintained, adding that the administration has formulated a comprehensive mechanism to monitor the field work of polio teams.

Lakki Marwat Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb said that a total 882 teams would launch a polio eradication campaign in the district and adjacent Betanni tribal subdivision.

“Around 784 mobile teams will perform door to door activity while 52 fixed teams will administer anti-polio drops to the targeted population,” he added.