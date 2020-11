Share:

Islamabad - Chinese Ambassador Ning Rong on Friday held a meeting with China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority chief Asim Saleem Bajwa to discuss the progress on CPEC projects, In a tweet the Chinese ambassador said the two had “a comprehensive review of the CPEC cooperation,” “Discussed the way forward with Asim Saleem Bajwa Chairman, CPEC Authority. Impressed by the work of the CPEC Authority led by him,” he added.