Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday accused the Opposition parties of dividing the nation on the corona issue saying that history will not remember them in good words. “The coronavirus is a collective issue of all the nations in the world but opposition is engaged in doing politics over it. On the other side, the PTI fully understands the pain of the poor”, he said in a statement.

The Chief Minister regretted that the Opposition tried points-scoring and even attempted to create jangling discords over it. “This is not only illogical but deplorable and history will not remember the opposition’s negative role in good words”, he maintained. Buzdar averred that the opposition was busy in raising hollow slogans and had not done anything practical. “The country demands unity, brotherhood and the PM Imran Khan has also stressed for collective efforts to combat the disease”, he remarked. He deplored the Opposition tried to divide the nation, instead of supporting the people in this difficult moment. “The negative role of the opposition is condemnable and the politicization of this issue is not in the national interest”, concluded the CM. CM approves health centres for rehabilitation of violence-affected women. Buzdar has approved the establishment of more centres for the rehabilitation of women victims of violence. Presiding over a meeting at his office to review the performance of Punjab Women Protection Authority, the Chief Minister said that the Rawalpindi and Lahore centres will be activated soon and the facility will also be extended to other cities. Chairperson PWPA Kaneez Fatima briefed about the performance and future roadmap. The Chief Minister also directed the Punjab Women Protection Authority to review the utilization of existing buildings for new centres and surplus employees, instead of new recruitments. He assured all-out support to the PWPA and directed it to take steps for providing best services along with the timely nomination of divisional committee members.

The PWPA is the best platform to protect and redress the women suffering from violence or abuse, he said, adding that the PTI government was the protector of women’s rights and the religion of Islam has also given equal rights to the womenfolk.

Secretary Social Welfare, DG PWPA and others were also present. Buzdar gives assent to release annual grants to sports associations POA delegation calls on CM Punjab Buzdar has, in principle, approved the release of annual grants to sports associations.

He disclosed this while talking to a delegation of the Punjab Olympic Association (POA) that called on him on Friday.

The delegation was led by its president Muhammad Amer Jan. It comprised of POA Secretary-General Idrees Haider Khawaja, Vice-President Ahmer Malik, members Wajid Ali Chaudhary, Irfan Ullah Khan and Secretary General Pakistan Olympic Association Muhammad Khalid Mahmood.

The CM made it clear that grants will be issued and utilized in a transparent manner. He said steps will be taken by the government to encourage the players on merit and pick and choose policy of the previous tenure will not be followed anymore. He directed the Punjab Olympic Association to devise a sports calendar in collaboration with the sports department adding that limited sports activities will be allowed due to the corona situation.

Mega sports events will be arranged after improvement in the corona situation, he added. Buzdar said the credit of reviving Punjab games went to the PTI government adding the spectators enjoyed the best performance in Kabaddi championship. The government will also promote local sports along with international games, he said.

Sports Minister Rai Taimur Bhatti, Secretary and DG Sports were also present.