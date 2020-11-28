Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while congratulating the Sikh community on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dav Ji and welcomed them in Punjab. He said that according to the Islamic teachings, the PTI government believes in religious tolerance. He said that setting up of Kartarpur Rahdari is a historic achievement of the PTI government.

He said that the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dav Ji is a traditional and joyful festival of the Sikh community. He said participating in each other’s joys will promote brotherhood and harmony. He further maintained that Baba Guru Nanak Dav Ji is was the best example of religious tolerance and interreligious harmony.

He said that Baba Guru Nanak is among those personalities who spread the message of love for humanity and brotherhood. It is a matter of pleasure for PTI government to serve the Sikh community every year. All facilities have been provided to the Sikh community for performing their religious rituals. Sikh community is free to live their lives according to their religious beliefs.

The government is paying special attention for maintaining, renovating and security of Gurdwaras. PTI government has ensured the protection of the rights of the minorities, he added.