Share:

Karachi - President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi said coordination among different stake holders was a must for improved economy. He was speaking to the delegation of Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee (SILC) at Karachi. He stressed on the industrialists to join hands for solution of the issues faced by business community. He reiterated need of collective efforts for development of Pakistan as an industrial hub.

Replying to queries of members of SILC, he said a consortium was needed to be formed for planning and implementation of new projects and for better facilitation of new industrialists. He urged K-Electric for uninterrupted supply of electricity to Industries by placing separate feeders and also emphasised that special measures would be taken for infrastructure development and water supply for better working of factories. Mass Transit Programme would solve the problems of industrial workers, he expressed.

Dr Arif Alvi said that a criterion for establishing an advisory committee needed to be formulated for better implementation of Karachi transformation plan. He urged on the need of one window operation for early disposal and verification of cases for establishment of new industries.

Dr Arif Alvi said that development of special economic zones was the key for robust growth of industrial sector as China had also developed its industries through SEZs. He urged industrialists to join hands for developing and setting industries in potential economic zones.