ISLAMABAD - A notorious drug peddler was arrested by officials of Shaheen Squad near Khanna Bridge with recovery of 2.5 kg Hashish, informed sources on Friday.

A cop also sustained head injury when the drug peddler identified as Sadam attacked him by hitting an iron road, they said. The maimed cop namely Nasar Ullah Ishaq was moved to hospital for medical treatment, sources said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Zone Farooq Amjad Bhutter appreciated the efforts of Shaheen Squad.

According to sources, Shaheen Squad of Police Station (PS) Koral, on a tip off, started chasing a rickshaw driver and caught him near Khanna Bridge.

During course of search, the cops found 2.5 kg Charas from the rickshaw and tried to arrest him. The drug peddler hit a cop with an iron road injuring him critically, they said. However, the cops managed to arrest the drug peddler and shifted him to police station where a case has been registered against him.

Injured cop was rushed to hospital for medical treatment.

SP Farooq Amjad Bhutter, when contacted, confirmed development. He said police took action against the drug peddler on information that he was smuggling drugs. He said condition of cop is stable. He said police are taking strict action against drug mafia in capital. SP appreciated the efforts of cops of Shaheen Squad.