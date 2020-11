Share:

HYDERABAD - Director Information Hyderabad Zahid Mustafa Memon has passed away on Friday due to COVID-19. He was 59. Zahid Memon was tested positive for COVOVID-19 on November 20 and isolated at home before being shifted to LU hospital on November 23 after his condition deteriorated. Memon has breathed his last at LU hospital’s coronavirus isolation ward on Friday morning.

Sindh information minister expresses deep grief over Zahid Mustafa Memon demise

Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has expressed his deep grief and shock on the sad demise of Regional Director Information Hyderabad Zahid Mustafa Memon. The Regional Director Information Hyderabad Zahid Mustafa Memon who tested positive for COVID-19 had breathed his last on Friday morning at Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad. In his condolence message, the provincial minister expressed sympathies with bereaved family members and prayed for the rest of departed soul in eternal peace.