Share:

Pakistan is tossing the hat in with Saudi Arabia, as well as Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait, to launch a new global organisation with the aim to strengthen cooperation across all innovation-driven areas. The organisation, which has been named the “Digital Cooperation Organisation” (DCO) was announced at a virtual event hosted by Abdullah Al-Swaha, the minister of communication and information technology of Saudi Arabia. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also announced the cooperation on Twitter, and appreciated the efforts of Saudi Arabia on organising this joint venture, saying that it will cater to the growing need of international cooperation and collaboration in the digital domain.

It was smart of the Foreign Office to include itself in this international effort—there are benefits in being credited a founding member of a global venture such as this. With this, Pakistan kills two birds with one stone—we have been looking to improve relations with Saudi Arabia amidst reports of tensions, and we get to sign on as a founding member of a much-needed global cooperation effort to advance the digital economy.

On the first front, officials on both sides have stressed the need for better parliamentary ties between the two, with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser saying that Pakistan greatly values its relations with Saudi Arabia and that there should be more opportunities of cooperation between the two countries in different sectors. The second issue is one which the government has advocated since its first day, on the need to increase Pakistan’s digital economy. While the government has made a fair number of missteps in this regard this year, partaking in this organisation for a global digital economy may change the government’s previously conservative approach towards the online industry. With the advent of the pandemic, it is increasingly clear that the world is more interconnected than ever. Two things are certain: The digital sphere will inevitably be the place for the next innovation revolution, and this will undoubtedly be global and surpassing border lines.