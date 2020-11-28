Share:

LAHORE - Diamond Paints/FG Polo set main final clash against Barry’s after winning their respective matches in the Happy Cow Polo for Peace II for Pakistan Polo Cup 2020 semifinals played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

Hamza Mawaz Khan heroics helped Barry’s overpower Pricemeter.pk 9-6½ in the first semifinal. Hamza, who emerged as hero of the day from the winning side, contributed with superb six goals while Ernesto Trotz also played well and contributed with a hat-trick. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Mannuel Carranza hammered a hat-trick while Mumtaz Abbas Niazi banged in a brace and Raja Taimur Nadeem struck one goal.

Tom Brodie excelled in Diamond Paints/FG Polo’s comfortable 7-4 triumph over Remounts in the second semifinal. A classic contribution of three goals made Tom Brodie star of the day for Diamond Paints/FG Polo, while their remaining one goal was scored in by Mir Huzaifa Ahmed. From the losing side, Jamie Le Hardy thrashed three goals while the remaining one goal was converted by Imran Shahid. Before the semifinals, D Polo outpaced Colony team by 7-3½. From the winning team, Abdul Rehman Monnoo thrashed in three tremendous goals while Lt Col Omer Minhas struck two and Ahmed Ali Tiwana one goal. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, James Fewster hammered a hat-trick.

The challenging and exciting matches of the day were witnessed and enjoyed by Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik, executive committee members Agha Murtaza, Shah QubilaiAlam, Feroz Gulzar, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Agha Najeeb Raza, LPC Secretary Lt Col (r) Mudassar Sharif and players of different teams. The subsidiary and main finals will be played at Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.