Share:

Doctor Shahzad of Dental Aesthetics is one of the best dentists in Lahore who aims to provide his patients solutions with minimum invasive dentistry for the best possible results.

Doctor Shahzad Mirza did his masters in Aesthetic Dentistry from Kings College London and his father who has been one of the pioneers of dental fraternity, dean and mentor for thousands ofdentists and dental education professionals. Prof Baig was the dean of Fatima Memorial Hospital College of Dentistry.

Working in the field for more than four decades he has been instrumental in bringing dental education to international levels.Dr Shahzad is running the clinic with the latest leading-edge digital technology with the support of qualified staff who are committed to providing the best dental practices.

We visited his clinic in DHA Y block and to our surprise they not only provide the latest dental treatments but also facial aesthetic and cosmetic services. So, don’t be fooled by “dental”they provide a plethora of services and those too are vast and outclass.