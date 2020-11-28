Share:

AUCKLAND - Kieron Pollard’s blitz went in vain as Jimmy Neesham (48*), Devon Conway (41) and Mitchell Santner (31*) joined hands in the run-chase to give New Zealand a five-wicket win in the first T20I. Chasing 176 in 16 overs, New Zealand were 63/4 at one point before debutant Conway and Neesham resurrected the innings with a rapid partnership of 77 in 35 balls. Conway showed excellent composure amidst the quick wickets lost, while Neesham started off with a bang, hitting two fours off his first two balls. He went on to hammer 23 runs in a Kesrick Williams over to bring the required run-rate down. Santner smoked a couple of sixes in the last two overs to seal the game for New Zealand with four balls to spare. Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first with all the rain around. West Indies managed to score 180/7 in 16 overs. Kieron Pollard remained unbeaten for 75 runs while other key contributions came from Andre Fletcher (34) and Fabian Allen (30). Lockie Ferguson was wrecker-in-chief of Windies batting as he grabbed 5 wickets for 21 runs.