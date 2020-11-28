Share:

Islamabad - Owing to increase demand and low pressure faced by the domestic consumers, the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) has decided to suspend gas supply to CNG stations.

“With reference to the subject we wish to inform that we are facing severe depletion of system pack owing to increase in gas consumption by the domestic sector on advent of winter,” said the SNGPL in a letter to the CNG sector.

The letter said that, SNGPL has resorted to suspension of gas supply due to reduced system pack which is hampering smooth operation of system. In order to ensure system integrity and continuous supply to high priority domestic sector, it has been decided to suspend gas supply of CNG sector for 24 hours i.e from 12 PM on Saturday (today midnight) to 12 PM on Sunday (midnight, tomorrow).

The decision will affect all the CNG stations, including the RLNG based gas stations, located in the SNGPL domain which is Punjab, ICT and KP. The suspension of gas supply to CNG stations will ensure the gas supply to domestic consumers and will boost the gas pressure.

It is worth to mention here that CCoE was day before yesterday informed that the country is likely to face gas shortage from for one month (Dec 20 to January 21) during the current winter as the demand supply gap may surpass 2 BCFD.

Cabinet Committee on Energy discussed the summary of Petroleum Division on natural gas load management during winter 2020-21. While presenting the natural gas demand supply situation for the winters, the committee was informed that domestic and export oriented industrial sectors will face no disruption during the winters. CCoE directed the ministry to ensure prioritizing the residential and industrial demand during winter months, without any curtailment of load. The committee was informed that from December 20, 2020 to January 21, 2020 the country may face severe gas shortage, a source told the scribe. The total supply of gas (local gas plus RLNG) during the winter season will be around 4.5 BCFD while the demand will be ranging between 6 to 6.5 BCFD, the source said. There will be around 2 BCFD deficits in supply of gas, the source said. Petroleum Division presented the mitigation measures for arranging additional gas for the season. Furthermore, an optimum utilization plan for RLNG was also presented.