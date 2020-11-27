Share:

The presidential election is now over in the United States of America and Joe Biden has emerged as the winner in the electoral race by securing 284 votes as compared to Trump’s 214. At last, the democratic challenger Joe Biden succeeded in ousting President Donald Trump from the White House in a tight race. Winning the state of Pennsylvania paved his way towards the White House. It was a dramatic turnaround (72% highest in the last 100 years) in which more than 140 million people voted and both the presidential candidates secured the highest number of votes. It was predicted that Republican incumbent Donald Trump looked likely to sweep the race, taking the swing state of Florida.

Mr Trump’s post-election strategy will be based on a series of legal challenges over alleged irregularities in the electoral process in several states. Mr Biden showed great modesty and responsibility to react to his victory and repeated his vow to work for all Americans. Mr Trump seems to be in a denial mode continuing to repeat his false claims of voter fraud with mail-in-ballots despite zero evidence of fraudulent ballots. In his victory speech, Joe Biden highlighted the importance of unity, harmony and larger political consensus and termed it the “soul of America”. He showcased the importance of US healthcare system and pledged to take all possible measures to get COVID-19 pandemic under control.

He promised to eradicate spirits of hatred and prejudice towards weaker factions of the society and maintain a just “racial justice” in the country. He outlined his future policies of climate change (he will make the renewable energy transition a centrepiece of energy policy), governance and of course. decent democracy. He pledged to revive social and economic development. During his speech, he showed his strategic priorities to achieve greater spirits of just globalization, multiculturalism and restoration of international partnerships especially EU and the rest of the world. In the end, he promised to put an end to the era of division, indecency, dehumanization and demonization from the future politics of the USA.

I foresee certain policy changes in the Biden Administration towards Iran, Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Central Asia, China, EU and Latin America. In this regard, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called on the next US administration to restart fulfilling commitments under the Iran nuclear deal. It seems that reconciliation may overcome destruction in case of Iran in the days to come. Mr Biden has been a friend of Pakistan and constantly promoted strategic ties and dialogues between the two countries in the past. He highly appreciated Pakistan’s efforts towards war against terrorism. Being the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC), Biden, along with Senator Richard Lugar, promulgated the Enhanced Partnership Act with Pakistan 2008. He played a crucial role in Kerry-Lugar-Berman Act 2009. Furthermore, Biden supported political and economic situation in Pakistan for greater regional stability. He also treated Pakistan as a valuable and trustful ally in the context of the Afghan problem. It seems that a trilateral dialogue under Biden’s new administration may be adopted to bring peace in Afghanistan. The new US Administration may also bring surprising changes towards India. India has enjoyed diplomatic leverage under the Trump Administration. Its hostile narrative towards Pakistan since the last Indian elections, and the unilateral annulment of Article 370, revoking Kashmir’s special autonomy, relatively went unheard in Washington.

Now it hopes that the Biden administration would initiate some balancing acts to improve Indo-Pak relations through dialogue. In the past, Mr Biden supported the Vajpayee-Musharraf talks as a US Senator. There would be a change on the issue of human right violations in occupied Kashmir. US-China trade war may be resolved to a mutually befitting proposition through diplomacy and dialogue. Greater understanding may be achieved with the EU on the issues of climate change, immigration policies and global role of the NATO in the days to come. A sense of diplomatic paradigm shift may prevail while dealing with Canada and Mexico in near future. Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States will be a cause for celebration in many EU capitals but not all leaders of the same will be in the comfort zone. Germany, Denmark and France will be winners and the UK, Hungary and Slovenia will be great losers in the days to come. Let us hope this time the Democrats will not follow their unnecessary global expansionist policies and promote suitable and sensible policies in the Middle East and beyond.

IZHAR HUSSAIN,

Karachi.