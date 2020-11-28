Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government will overcome the recent wave of the Covid-17 pandemic with the people’s support.

The Chief Minister said that rulers of previous regimes ignored the health sector as the same had never been in their priorities. Usman Buzdar termed the attitude of opposition a big disappointment and said that they are merely giving meaningless and absurd statements for the point-scoring.

He further maintained that issuing statements cannot serve ailing humanity but by standing beside the people in their time of trial and the PTI government is standing with the people in their difficult time.

Usman Buzdar said that the government is taking measures to control the corona pandemic on the other hand PDM, by holding public meetings, is putting the lives of the people in danger. He said that every step taken by the government is to protect the lives of the people. Those who are doing negative politics should regain their senses. The government will strictly implement corona SOPs and legal action will be taken in the case of violation, Usman Buzdar warned.

On the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the second phase of “Naya Pakistan..........Manzalien Asaan Programme” has launched and under this programme, 1076 km long carpeted roads would be constructed in the remote rural areas at a cost of Rs.14 billion. Moreover, total of 154 rural roads would be constructed and repaired under this project. He said that the construction of roads in rural areas will help farmers to take their produces to the markets easily and timely. The construction of these roads will not only improve the transportation means for people living in rural areas but will also promote trade and economic activities. He said that “Naya Pakistan..........Manzalien Asaan Programme” is a flagship project of the PTI government. He said that rulers of previous regimes believed in pomp and show whereas the PTI government has delivered and worked for the welfare and betterment of the people. He said that in the first phase of “Naya Pakistan..........Manzalien Asaan Programme” 1236 km long roads were constructed and repaired at a cost of Rs. 15 billion.

Special funds will also be allocated for this programme in the next fiscal year, he concluded.

SACM Dr Firdoos Ashiq Awan has termed the PDM gang of cabals is responsible for spreading coronavirus as they didn’t care and have no pain for the people. This gang is risking the lives of the people only in the greed of power and for their negative politics. She said that the misdeeds of PDM have been exposed and revealed to the public. She said that the tenures of previous rulers are soaked with corruption and such elements are trying to create hurdles in the progress and prosperity of Pakistan but they can’t hoodwink 220 million Pakistanis again. She said that opposition parties can do what ever they want to but they will be held accountable for their looting and plundering. She said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Bazdar,

PTI government will completely eradicate the Corona Virus of Corruption.Elected representatives including MNAs Sardar Muhammad Khan Laghari, Umer Aslam and PTI ticket holder Ibrar-ul-Haq called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s office today and apprised him about the problems of their respective areas.

The Chief Minister assured them to solve the problems of their respective areas and said that journey of development and progress will continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that development work in the backward areas as well as in their constituencies will be completed on a priority basis. He directed that elected representatives should make a close liaison with the people of their constituencies and leave no stone unturned for solving their problems. He further maintained that PDM is an alliance of rejected elements and they have no agenda. This gang is hatching conspiracies for the sake of power. Public gatherings will not affect the government but legal action will be taken on the violation of corona SOPs.

The government will continue to take every necessary steps for safeguarding the lives of the people. Opposition leaders only care for their negative politics but the government will not allow them to play with the lives of the peoples.