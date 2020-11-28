Share:

mardan - Former KP chief minister and Vice President Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Amir Haidar Hoti yesterday said that government has tried their best to fail the Peshawar public rally, however, they failed in this regard. He expressed these views while talking to media at the Mardan Press Club here.

Hoti claimed that the government is creating hurdles and using different ways to stop PDM from its protest, however, the PDM will continue its protest. He added that there are several suggestions under consideration including starting protest on district level, arrange meeting with traders and start a complete shutterdown strike, long march towards Islamabad and en masse resignations from assemblies, however, the leadership will decide after the Lahore public meeting.

Answering a question about the dispute between Maulana Fazl-ur-Rahman and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader and MNA Mohsin Dawar, he said that Mohsin Dawar participated in the PDM’s public meeting in individual capacity not as a representative of PTM.

However, he added that there is president and general secretary representation of each party in PDM and Maulana told Mohsin Dawar to give second name.

Haidar Hoti added that PTM was not part of the PDM. He argued that only registered parties are included in PDM alliance and PTM is not a registered party.

Answering a question about negotiations with the government, he said that they will not negotiate with the PTI government. He added that the government also not ready for negotiations with the PDM.