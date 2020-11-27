Share:

The air quality in Lahore has deteriorated to hazardous levels once again. The worsening outdoor situation is further burdening the already fragile healthcare system amid a surge in coronavirus. Despite the earlier hopes that the air would become clean after rains, the air quality has turned even more toxic. Only recently, Lahore, once known as the city of gardens, is now considered the most polluted city in the world.

And it is not just Lahore that is struggling with the smog phenomenon. 28 of the 36 districts in Punjab are witnessing an increasing level of smog this month, according to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission. Now, such a situation almost across the province should alarm the governments, both provincial and federal. The short-term solutions that the Punjab government is relying on are not capable of dealing with the bad air quality that the province faces every winter. Just running trials of renewable energy stoves to gauge their impact will not cut it.

The government has to intervene immediately and find a sustainable solution for the recurring problem. Unfortunately, the requisite actions on the part of the Punjab government are missing so far. We need collective action and clear policymaking regarding making our environment clean and air breathable quickly. The state we are in demands from the provincial and federal government to work together.

Experts believe that the transport sector alone counts for about 45 percent of air pollution. Then come the energy and industrial sectors, each having a 20 percent share in making our air unfit for breathing. The remaining is the share of activities like crop burning. Detailing the share percentage of factors polluting our air is necessary to tell the officials that they are not targeting the main factors. The government can learn volumes from Beijing that began an intensified air pollution control programme in 1998 and is now a model that all countries battling with air pollution are following.