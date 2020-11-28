Share:

ISLAMABAD - The GQ Men Of The Year Awards returned for its 23rd year recently. And, John Boyega, 28, channeled 007 in a sleek tux as the Icon winner joined Paul Mescal, 24, Marcus Rashford, 23, and Captain Sir Tom Moore, 100, on the red carpet at the virtual ceremony in association with Hugo Boss. The 2020 award winners were announced by host Jack Whitehall, 32 - who was filmed from the coliseum London - with fans watching their heroes triumph online.

Leading the winners was Star Wars actor John who won GQ’s Icon Award for using his profile to draw attention to the Black Lives Matter movement. John recently enthusiastically embraced the suggestion that he should become the next James Bond, as Daniel Craig bows out of the iconic role. The screen star admitted he would embrace the idea of becoming the new 007, after the suggestion was made by his Black Panther and Small Axe co-star Leitita Wright, 27.