LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Secretary, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health and DC Lahore administered anti-polio drops to the children at CM Office on Friday. The ceremony was held in connection with the upcoming 5-day anti-polio drive starting from November 30 in the province. More than one lakh and 20 thousand polio workers will administer anti-polio drops to 20 million children during the campaign ending in December. Talking on the occasion, the CM said the anti-polio drive is very important for the health of the children. The government was fully cognizant of the health and safety of health department officials as the anti-polio drive was also affected due to coronavirus. 100 per cent vaccination target will be achieved while observing corona SOPs, he said. He stated the concerned ministers and parliamentarians will monitor this campaign in their respective areas. It is also imperative to administer anti-polio drops to the children coming from other provinces as a polio-free society is the collective responsibility.

The CM directed to arrange special vaccination for children deprived of the anti-polio drops. The polio workers performing their duties diligently are our heroes and parents should also get their children immunized by administering anti-polio drops to them, he further said.