Share:

ISLAMABAD - Zebrafish will be at the centre of a £1.5 million mission to discover the genes that cause scarring in humans as they can regrow tissue and rapidly repair wounds. Scientists from the University of Bristol are embarking on the five year project, funded by the Scar Free Foundation, to help treat people living with scarring. Using live imaging and genetic analysis of the translucent fish, which have a remarkable ability to regrow tissue and repair wounds rapidly, the team will model healing and scar formation - with the results used alongside studies of humans.

Researchers will also identify genetic differences and investigate the make-up of scarring by analyzing DNA data from large groups of people with different scars. The team will work to analyze the cause of scarring in people with BCG vaccination scars, children with cleft lip surgery, C-section scars and those with lung scarring.