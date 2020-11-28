Share:

Rawalpindi - Scores of owners and workers of kilns on Friday staged a peaceful protest demonstration at Fateh Jang Road to press the government to withdraw its decision of closure of kilns using old technology.

The Environment Protection Department (EPD) of Punjab has directed that brick kilns using “old technology” in the province should be closed to avoid smog in winter season. On this, AC Fateh Jang raided scores of kilns on Thursday last and put water in hearths besides closing kilns. This sparked unrest among the owners and workers.

According to details, scores of owners and workers of kilns, led by Abid Khan, gathered at Fateh Jang Road and protested against the decision of Punjab government of closure of kilns.

The protestors were holding placards and banners while mentioning slogans in their favour and against the government.

“The government should implement the decision of CM of restoring green zone and stop the economic murder of poor workers of kilns” and “We will not allow government for snatching bread from our children” were the slogans mentioned on banners and placards held by some protestors.

Addressing the protestors, Abid Khan, a kiln owner and leader of union of workers and owners, condemned the decision of government of closure of kilns due to smog. He said AC visited kilns and destroyed hearts. He said the government wanted to close all the kilns using old technology that is injustice.

He said the government also wanted to force the owners of kilns to use zig zag technology which is being done on conspiracies of some NGOs.

“We will not allow government to commit our economic murder,” he said. He urged the CM and other high ups of government to stop closure of kilns or else they would widen their protest to National and Punjab assemblies.