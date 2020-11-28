Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has termed the low pressure of Sui Gas a serious issue faced by the consumers of the province and said that the issue has been taken up with the concerned quarters at federal level expressing the hope that the concerned federal departments would take the issue seriously.

“If the issue was not resolved, the provincial government will utilize all available options to get the issue resolved in the larger public interest”, he added.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the provincial cabinet here on Friday.

The chief minister directed the provincial departments to ensure implementation of the decisions taken in the last cabinet meeting regarding current Annual Development Program (ADP).

The cabinet approved establishment of City Local Governments at seven divisional headquarters of the province for local body elections and constituted a cabinet committee to review all the matters related to the holding of local bodies elections and by-elections in the province as well as to look into the proposed amendments in the relevant law of local government with regard to private housing schemes.

The committee will review all the matters in this regard in the context of prevailing corona situation and will finalize its recommendations within 10 days to be presented in the next meeting of cabinet for final decision.

The cabinet also approved the reconstitution of the delimitation authority of the Local Government Department as a coordination unit. The cabinet also okayed the draft of KP Healthcare Service Providers & Facilities (Prevention to violence & Damaged to Property Act 2020) with the aim to Prohibit Violence against Health Service Providers, Patients and their attendants and to prevent damage or lost to property in healthcare service facilities.

The cabinet formally approved handing over of the ambulatory services of health department along with allied staff to Rescue 1122 with the aim to improve the ambulance service in the province.

In the light of the recommendations of search and scrutiny committee, the cabinet approved the proposed names for appointment against the vacant posts of vice chancellors in eight different public sector universities of the province; they include Professor Dr. Muhammad Idress for University of Peshawar, Prof Dr. Sardar Khan for Kohat University of Science & Technology, Dr. Khair uz Zaman for University of Science & Technology Bannu, Dr. Bashir Ahmad for Bacha Khan University Charsadda, Dr. Shahid Mahmood for University of Swabi, Dr. Zahoor ul Haq for Abdul Wali Khan University, Dr. Zafar Khan for Shuhada-e-APS University of Technology Nowshera and Dr. Iftikhar Hussain for University of Engineering & Technology.

Furthermore, appointment of new members of the Board of Directors of Water Supply & Sanitation Companies Kohat and Swat was also approved. The forum also approved the name of former chief secretary Saleem Khan for the appointment on the vacant post of Chief Commissioner Right to Services Commission.

The meeting also discussed proposed amendments in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines & Mineral Act 2017 to remove complications in the lease of mineral resources in merged areas and constituted a committee comprising Additional Chief Secretary and Advocate General to review the matter and submit recommendations to this effect.

The cabinet approved the draft of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amendments of Certain Fiscal Laws Ordinance 2020 of the Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control department to redress the grievances of traders and business community affected due to Corona situation.