LAHORE - MediaTek, the world’s 4th largest global fabless semiconductor company, has announced its G-series chipsets that will power the next wave of gaming devices from leading smartphone brands in Pakistan. The gaming-focused MediaTek Helio G-series family consists of the new MediaTek Helio G95, aimed at premium users, G90 series, G85, G80, G70, G35, and G25 chips. MediaTek expects the first smartphones powered by the G-series chips to be launched early in 2021.