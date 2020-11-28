Share:

LAHORE - A long-serving champion of public health and the hospice movement, Mark Millar has been appointed president of ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants).

Mark Millar, from Suffolk, England, was named to the global role at ACCA’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held entirely online for the first time ever.

Two Pakistanis have also been elected to ACCA’s global Council. Nauman Asif Mian, who is currently the CFO at Bayt.com Inc, will be serving as Council Member for the first time. On the other hand, Ayla Majid, Managing Director Financial Advisory at Khalid Majid Rehman, has been re-elected. She’s been serving on the Council since 2014.

Millar will serve as figurehead and leader for ACCA’s 227,000 members and 544,000 future members in 176 countries. He succeeds the outgoing president, Jenny Gu.

Orla Collins, interim managing director of Aberdeen Standard Investments Ireland, from Dublin, was appointed ACCA deputy president. Joseph Owolabi, CEO of Melbourne-based green finance firm, Rubicola, is ACCA’s new vice president.

The results of elections to ACCA’s global governing Council were announced at the AGM. Sixteen members were newly elected or re-elected.