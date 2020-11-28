Share:

SHUJABAD - District and Sessions Court on Friday handed over death sentence on five counts to a killer of five family members.

District and Sessions Judge Saeed Ahmad Mukhtar, awarded capital punishment to accused Khuda Bukhsh on proven guilty. According to prosecution, Khuda Bukhsh shot dead five of his family members including son, Imran, daughter in law, Fauzia, grand child, Madni, sister Nasreen and his alleged paramour, Dr Nawaz at night on Oct 15, 2019 at Chak RS Shujabadad. However, his wife, Altaf Mai, survived the attack miraculously. City police registered two cases against the accused and arrested him. MA Sajid advocate pleaded the case.

DC asks parents to get children vaccinated

Deputy Commissioner Ahmad Kamal has asked parents to give anti-polio vaccine drops to all their children under five years of age.

Addressing a meeting here on Friday, he said that the anti-polio drive would start from Nov 30 and continue till Dec 4. He would inaugurate the campaign at DHQ Hospital on Saturday, Nov 28.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Muhammad Ahmad Shahzad briefed the meeting that 353,870 children would be given polio vaccine by 75 teams in the district.

Police recover

18 stolen motorcycles

A special police team busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested two members of the gang besides recovering 18 stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Friday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle theft, the District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem formed a special team to arrest the criminal. The police team, busted the motorcycle gang and arrested two members of the gang. The names of the arrested criminals were not being disclosed by keeping in view the investigation process, police sources said.

Police sources added that the gang was involved in dozens of cases of motorcycle lifting and wanted to City, Sadar, City Kabirwala, Sadar Kabirwala, Jahania and other police stations of the district. Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources said.