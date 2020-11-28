Share:

ISLAMABAD - NBC dropped a teaser for their upcoming The Grinch Musical and gave fans the first look at star Matthew Morrison as the titular character. Twitter did what Twitter does best and quickly roasted the character for the questionable green makeup that looked nothing like the original cartoon or the film version. ‘We’re taking you on a trip to Whoville. Don’t miss the #GrinchMusical starring @Matt_Morrison at 8/7c — only on NBC,’ the network tweeted.The 15 second clip features Morrison’s voice signing the story’s iconic tune, You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.Morrison appears on the screen in a green wig, with green makeup and covered in fur but the comparisons to the Grinch character beloved for generations stop there.He tosses his head back dramatically for the camera and spins around in a model-like pose. ‘I hate Christmas,’ Morrison says in a voiceover while flashing a wild-eyed scowl.Twitter wasted no time hammering the actor and NBC for the characters look which - arguably - is missing the signature wide-mouthed, big cheeked face of the original.