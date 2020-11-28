Share:

LAHORE - Northern’s Munir Riaz recorded a five-wicket haul on debut on day two of his side’s fifth round first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the National Stadium on Friday.

The 19-year-old right-arm pacer took 5-91 as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 249-7 and 211 runs behind Northern at the close of play. The only notable resistance came from Kamran Ghulam and captain Khalid Usman, as both scored half-centuries. Kamran was top scorer with 67 while Khalid smashed 59 not out.

Earlier, Northern added 89-4 at a run rate of just a shade below six an over to their overnight score to post a daunting 460-9 declared and pocketed all five bonus points on batting on offer. Asif Ali smashed an unbeaten 45-ball 52 while Faizan was dismissed on 146 by pacer Arshad Iqbal, who returned 3-75. KP pocketed three bonus points for bowling as they had dismissed eight Northern batsmen by the completion of the 100 overs.

Centuries by Salman Ali Agha and M Imran lifted Southern Punjab to an imposing 527-7 in 134 overs in the ongoing Punjab Derby at the UBL Sports Complex. Southern Punjab resumed the day’s play at 272-5. Salman went back to the hut after accumulating 169 while Imran made unbeaten 100. Central Punjab skipper Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood and Ahmed Safi Abdullah dismissed two batsmen each. After the completion of the 100 overs, the scorecard read 358-5.

Balochistan’s Ayaz Tasawar converted his overnight score of 67 into his career’s third century with a brilliant 138 not out as Balochistan posted 458-9 declared in 115.5 overs against Sindh at the State Bank Stadium. Young leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed took three wickets for 123 runs.

SCORES IN BRIEF AT NATIONAL STADIUM

NORTHERN460-9, 102.2 overs (Faizan Riaz 146, M Nawaz 121, Nasir Nawaz 68, Asif Ali 52*; Zohaib Khan 3-46, Arshad Iqbal 3-75, Sajid Khan 2-112) vs KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA249-7, 58 overs (Kamran Ghulam 67, Khalid Usman 59*, Rehan Afridi 34; Munir Riaz 5-91).

AT UBL SPORTS COMPLEX

SOUTHERN PUNJAB527-7, 134 overs (Salman Ali Agha 169, M Imran 100*, Umar Siddiq 94; Hasan Ali 2-79, Waqas Maqsood 2-88, Ahmed Safi Abdullah 2-118) vs CENTRAL PUNJAB136-2, 41 overs (Ali Zaryab 67, Ahmed Shehzad 33).

AT STATE BANK STADIUM

BALOCHISTAN458-9, 115.5 overs (Akbar-ur-Rehman 164, Ayaz Tasawar 138*, Ali Waqas 46; Shahnawaz Dhani 4-79, Abrar Ahmed 3-123) vs SINDH175-1, 51 overs (Omair Bin Yousuf 74*, Saud Shakeel 67*).